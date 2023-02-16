DA Davidson Weighs in on Amkor Technology, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Amkor Technology in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 14th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amkor Technology’s current full-year earnings is $3.14 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Amkor Technology’s FY2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $27.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $31.38.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). Amkor Technology had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,000 shares of company stock worth $3,411,100. Corporate insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

