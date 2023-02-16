Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Danone Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EPA BN opened at €51.80 ($55.70) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($77.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.94 and a 200-day moving average of €50.34.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

