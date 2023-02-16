Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €65.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Feb 16th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($74.19) target price on Danone in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($50.54) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on Danone in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($53.76) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.14) price target on Danone in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Danone Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EPA BN opened at €51.80 ($55.70) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($66.53) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($77.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of €49.94 and a 200-day moving average of €50.34.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.