Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Short Interest Update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 3,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Daqo New Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,534,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000.

Daqo New Energy Trading Up 2.5 %

About Daqo New Energy

NYSE:DQ opened at $43.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91. Daqo New Energy has a twelve month low of $32.20 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54.

(Get Rating)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Articles

