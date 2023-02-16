Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Stake Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Daqo New Energy were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Daqo New Energy by 243.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,534,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE DQ opened at $43.92 on Thursday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $77.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91.

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

