Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd.
Shares of DAIO opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.
