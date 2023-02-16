Data I/O (DAIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd.

Data I/O Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DAIO opened at $4.31 on Thursday. Data I/O has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Data I/O Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAIO. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the period. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

