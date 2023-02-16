Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,914.31

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,914.31 ($35.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,091.48 ($37.53). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,090 ($37.51), with a volume of 220,053 shares changing hands.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.36. The company has a market capitalization of £3.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,830.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,800.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,914.31.

About Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Further Reading

