Definitive Healthcare (DH) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Definitive Healthcare stock opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.16. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.89, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,281,000 after purchasing an additional 153,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,347,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,485,000 after purchasing an additional 235,359 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Definitive Healthcare by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,218,000 after buying an additional 314,089 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,138,000 after buying an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $12,527,000.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.78.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

