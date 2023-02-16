Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) Shares Gap Up to $46.78

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.78, but opened at $48.46. Delek Logistics Partners shares last traded at $47.40, with a volume of 877 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Delek Logistics Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 112.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 18.1% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,701 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Delek Logistics Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, intermediate, and refined products. The firm gathers, transports, and stores crude oil. It also markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investments in Pipeline Joint Ventures.

