Dempze Nancy E Raises Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Dempze Nancy E grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Dempze Nancy E’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,192.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 362 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 2.3 %

Alphabet stock opened at $97.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $144.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $118.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.