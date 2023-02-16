Desert Mountain Energy (OTCMKTS:DMEHF) Trading Up 6.1%

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:DMEHF – Get Rating) was up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 1.91 and last traded at 1.91. Approximately 34,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 26,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at 1.80.

Desert Mountain Energy Trading Up 6.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 2.00.

About Desert Mountain Energy

Desert Mountain Energy Corp. operates as a resource company, which focuses on then exploration, development, and production of helium, hydrogen, and noble gases. The company was founded on April 30, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

