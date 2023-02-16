Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Vinci (EPA:DG) a €129.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €129.00 ($138.71) price objective on Vinci (EPA:DG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DG. Barclays set a €111.00 ($119.35) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €117.00 ($125.81) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($123.66) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €122.00 ($131.18) price objective on Vinci in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Vinci Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DG stock opened at €109.22 ($117.44) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €99.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €94.53. Vinci has a 1-year low of €69.54 ($74.77) and a 1-year high of €88.80 ($95.48).

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

