Dignity (LON:DTY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $436.97

Dignity plc (LON:DTY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 436.97 ($5.30) and traded as high as GBX 546.62 ($6.64). Dignity shares last traded at GBX 544 ($6.60), with a volume of 48,748 shares trading hands.

Dignity Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 478.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 436.97. The stock has a market cap of £272.54 million, a P/E ratio of 2,365.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 850.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Dignity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dignity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Funeral Services, Crematoria, and Pre-arranged Funeral Plans. The Funeral Services segment provides funerals and ancillary items, such as memorials and floral tributes. The Crematoria segment offers cremation services, as well as sells memorials and burial plots at the company operated crematoria and cemeteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dignity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dignity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.