Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 78,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $115.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Discover Financial Services

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

See Also

