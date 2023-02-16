DMC Global (BOOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect DMC Global to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

DMC Global Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DMC Global stock opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $509.15 million, a PE ratio of -137.21 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07. DMC Global has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,726,000 after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DMC Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after purchasing an additional 46,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of DMC Global by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,572,000 after buying an additional 118,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DMC Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,077,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DMC Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About DMC Global

BOOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

