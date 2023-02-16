Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$89.08.

DOL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$88.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total transaction of C$431,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,083,686.75. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. Insiders sold 29,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,032 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Stock Performance

Shares of DOL opened at C$79.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a PE ratio of 31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$80.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$80.11. Dollarama has a one year low of C$62.82 and a one year high of C$85.88.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

