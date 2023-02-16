Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives C$89.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.08.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOL shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$88.50 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Dollarama Stock Performance

TSE DOL opened at C$79.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$80.11. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$62.82 and a 52-week high of C$85.88.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Dollarama ( TSE:DOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 3.1500001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. In other Dollarama news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.19, for a total value of C$431,579.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,083,686.75. Also, Director Nicolas Hien sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$83.70, for a total transaction of C$1,004,452.80. Insiders sold 29,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,032 in the last ninety days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. The company also sells its products through online store. As of July 31, 2022, it operated 1,444 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

