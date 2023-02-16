Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Shares Up 4.4%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.39. 112,519 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 89,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Doubleview Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Further Reading

