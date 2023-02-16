Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 91.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,133 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,540,000 after buying an additional 255,487 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 734.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 208,945 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,961,000 after purchasing an additional 183,906 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,506,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 63.8% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 184,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 71,881 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 184.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $110.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

DY opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

