Dynavax Technologies (DVAX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Dynavax Technologies to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DVAX opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dynavax Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $17.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Transactions at Dynavax Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $17,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,915,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,414,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 86,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

