DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Up 20.4% in January

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the January 15th total of 523,900 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 140,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

In related news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $11,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $104,569,672.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in DZS by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,548 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of DZS by 13.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DZS by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,873 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DZS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 792,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DZSI stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.80. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $353.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DZSI shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of DZS in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of DZS in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and back haul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

