E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €8.99 ($9.67) and traded as high as €10.13 ($10.89). E.On shares last traded at €10.04 ($10.79), with a volume of 4,188,950 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EOAN shares. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) target price on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) price target on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($10.75) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

