Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Position Trimmed by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cavalry Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,393,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,901,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 90,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock worth $586,598 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Elastic from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

About Elastic

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Stories

