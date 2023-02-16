Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,471 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Elastic worth $11,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Elastic by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Elastic by 88.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $213,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,765,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,944 shares of company stock valued at $586,598. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE ESTC opened at $63.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.02 and a beta of 1.10. Elastic has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $96.12.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Elastic from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Elastic to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Elastic from $83.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.