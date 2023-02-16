Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 36,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 50,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.
Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.
