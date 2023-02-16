Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Electra Battery Materials Co. (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.25. Approximately 36,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 50,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Electra Battery Materials in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average is $2.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tamar Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electra Battery Materials during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

