Ellington Financial (EFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Feb 16th, 2023

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFCGet Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $828.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EFC. Credit Suisse Group cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Earnings History for Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC)

