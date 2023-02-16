Ellington Financial (EFC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ellington Financial Stock Performance

EFC stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a market capitalization of $828.03 million, a P/E ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 21.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Ellington Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $18.13.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -151.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 126.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ellington Financial during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ellington Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Ellington Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on EFC. Credit Suisse Group cut Ellington Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ellington Financial from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $17.50 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.38.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

