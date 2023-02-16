Embassy Bancorp (OTCMKTS:EMYB) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.58

Embassy Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMYB – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.58 and traded as low as $18.45. Embassy Bancorp shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 300 shares.

Embassy Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.58.

Embassy Bancorp Company Profile

Embassy Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm acts as an independent community financial services provider and offers traditional banking and related financial services to individual, business and government customers. The company offers a full array of commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings, and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer, residential mortgage, and home equity loans, and the providing of other financial services.

