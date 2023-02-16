Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $30.80. Embecta shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 301,223 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Embecta Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.73.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.88 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Embecta news, Director David F. Melcher acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $697,827.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embecta

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embecta in the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Embecta by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 762,630 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Embecta by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 172,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Embecta by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 87,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 14,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Embecta by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,288,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,580,000 after buying an additional 167,277 shares during the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

