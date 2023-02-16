Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Shares Gap Up Following Dividend Announcement

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.43, but opened at $30.80. Embecta shares last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 301,223 shares traded.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Embecta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $274.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.88 million. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 19.80%. On average, analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David F. Melcher bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $100,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Embecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,676,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Embecta during the third quarter worth $197,911,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,408,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,779,000 after acquiring an additional 285,304 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Embecta by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,045,000 after acquiring an additional 762,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Embecta by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,566,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,899,000 after acquiring an additional 252,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

