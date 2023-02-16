EMCOR Group (EME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect EMCOR Group to post earnings of $2.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $148.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group has a 1-year low of $95.64 and a 1-year high of $156.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $374,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,638.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

