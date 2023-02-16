EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENS. BTIG Research boosted their price target on EnerSys to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded EnerSys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $92.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.39. EnerSys has a one year low of $55.60 and a one year high of $94.32.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $920.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.36 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in EnerSys by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 22.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in EnerSys by 2.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth approximately $404,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

