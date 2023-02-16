ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.90. ENGlobal has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $2.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ENGlobal in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

