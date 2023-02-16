Enovis (ENOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Enovis Stock Performance
NYSE ENOV opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20.
Insider Activity at Enovis
In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
