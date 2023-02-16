Enovis (ENOV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enovis Stock Performance

NYSE ENOV opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $129.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.20.

Insider Activity at Enovis

In related news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Enovis by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Enovis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Enovis by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Enovis from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enovis from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Further Reading

