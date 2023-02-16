Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.28

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.28 and traded as high as C$3.71. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at C$3.64, with a volume of 224,126 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stifel Firstegy downgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Ensign Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$6.25.

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$668.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Director Barth Edward Whitham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,070,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$11,973,534.30. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock worth $63,925.

(Get Rating)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

