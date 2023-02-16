Envestnet (ENV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Envestnet Price Performance
ENV opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envestnet
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 400.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Envestnet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.