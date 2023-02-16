Envestnet (ENV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ENV opened at $65.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -73.82 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envestnet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,777,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 9.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 920,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,537,000 after purchasing an additional 78,656 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 400.0% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 66,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 53,331 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Envestnet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 181,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 50,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Envestnet by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,528,000 after buying an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Envestnet from $71.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.78.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

