Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.87. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 38.65% and a negative net margin of 26.89%.

In related news, CEO Hamid Erfanian bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 374,600 shares in the company, valued at $737,962. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 121,800 shares of company stock valued at $226,370. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Enzo Biochem by 12.6% in the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 559,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 62,695 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

