Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.45, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.22.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,676 shares of company stock valued at $4,230,037 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

