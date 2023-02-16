Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPOKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Danske cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DNB Markets cut Epiroc AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Epiroc AB (publ) from SEK 190 to SEK 192 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

EPOKY stock opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $12.96 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

Epiroc AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:EPOKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Epiroc AB will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

