Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 344,500 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 376,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 689.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETTYF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 308 to SEK 286 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Essity AB (publ) from SEK 254 to SEK 289 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Handelsbanken raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Essity AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.40.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Essity AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of ETTYF stock opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Essity AB has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.29.

Essity AB (publ) Company Profile

Essity AB engages in the development, production, and marketing of personal care products. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, Professional Hygiene, and Other Operations. The Personal Care segment offers incontinence products, baby care, feminine care, and medical solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.