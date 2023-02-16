ExlService (EXLS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect ExlService to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $172.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.84 and a 200 day moving average of $171.94. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ExlService has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $191.18.

In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.08, for a total transaction of $68,884.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,034.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.76, for a total value of $248,868.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,511.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,794 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,071 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in ExlService by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ExlService by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in ExlService by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,830,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ExlService from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on ExlService to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.71.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

