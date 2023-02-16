Expensify (EXFY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Expensify stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Expensify has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $682.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Expensify news, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total value of $272,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,472,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,525,787.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at $832,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $804,050. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Expensify by 58.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,084,000 after buying an additional 512,628 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Expensify by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Expensify by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,069,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,343,000 after purchasing an additional 445,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expensify by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 263,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Expensify from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Expensify in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Expensify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.89.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

