Expro Group (XPRO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Expro Group to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter.

Expro Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XPRO opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $22.01.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $151,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,895,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,282,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $70,955.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 232,766 shares in the company, valued at $4,657,647.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,229,555 shares of company stock valued at $152,404,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth approximately $947,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,225,000 after acquiring an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Expro Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Expro Group by 45.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,140,000 after acquiring an additional 338,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

