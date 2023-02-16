Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 741,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.
FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.
Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $698.94 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $710.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.27.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.
