Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 678,800 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 741,900 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 213,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

FICO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $537.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $727.43.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $698.94 on Thursday. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $340.48 and a 1 year high of $710.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $631.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $534.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.75 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 461 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $288,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,606 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,003,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,836 shares of company stock worth $11,506,403. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

