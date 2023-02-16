Farfetch (FTCH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a return on equity of 58.40% and a net margin of 26.67%. On average, analysts expect Farfetch to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.50. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.96.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTCH. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Farfetch from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,350,000 after acquiring an additional 6,376,075 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the fourth quarter valued at $14,732,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,585,000. Crow s Nest Holdings LP boosted its stake in Farfetch by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 2,037,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,441,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,388,000 after buying an additional 1,560,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

