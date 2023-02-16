F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.48). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.47), with a volume of 802,696 shares traded.
F&C Commercial Property Trust Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.20.
About F&C Commercial Property Trust
F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.
Recommended Stories
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.