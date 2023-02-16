Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Hits New 12-Month High at $139.23

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $139.23 and last traded at $138.90, with a volume of 8254 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.63.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.01.

In other news, Director Dennis L. Brack sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $75,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,644.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 354.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

