Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Short Interest Down 8.6% in January

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total value of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares in the company, valued at $22,326,980.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $109.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.20. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on FRT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.71.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

