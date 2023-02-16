Ferguson (LON:FERG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $121.10

Ferguson plc (LON:FERG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 121.10 ($1.47) and last traded at £121.05 ($146.94), with a volume of 77166 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £121.10 ($147.00).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($120.90) to GBX 9,630 ($116.90) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of £116.33 ($141.21).
The firm has a market cap of £25.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,487.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of £110.77 and a 200 day moving average of £102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.72.
In related news, insider Kevin Murphy sold 20,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of £104.22 ($126.51), for a total value of £2,173,612.32 ($2,638,519.45).
Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.
