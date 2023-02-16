Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report released on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.63 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

FIS opened at $67.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.78 and a 200 day moving average of $77.66. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after buying an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,368,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $567,780,000 after buying an additional 1,876,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

