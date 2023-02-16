Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST) Trading Up 0.1%

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 3,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 152% from the average daily volume of 1,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.95.

Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FSST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 2.52% of Fidelity Sustainable U.S. Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

