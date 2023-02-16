Filtronic (LON:FTC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.62

Shares of Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.62 ($0.15) and traded as high as GBX 14.19 ($0.17). Filtronic shares last traded at GBX 14 ($0.17), with a volume of 397,132 shares trading hands.

Filtronic Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 13.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 12.62. The stock has a market cap of £29.67 million and a P/E ratio of 1,400.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Filtronic

In related news, insider Richard Gibbs acquired 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £19,250 ($23,367.32).

About Filtronic

Filtronic plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells advanced radio frequency (RF) communications equipment for telecommunications infrastructure, aerospace and defense, critical communications, and space market sectors in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It provides Morpheus II, an E-band transceiver module; Hades, an E-band mmWave diplexer; Cerus, an E-brand power amplifier for long range E-band communications; tower top amplifiers; Orpheus, an ultra-high-capacity turn-key solution for backhaul, fronthaul, and mid haul; switched filter banks; GaN amplifiers; custom filters products, including metal cavity, ceramic, combline, interdigital, lumped element, suspended substrate, waveguide, and thin-film filters; and custom combiner products.

